Salient Midstream & MLP Fund (NYSE:SMM) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $6.98

Salient Midstream & MLP Fund (NYSE:SMM – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.98 and traded as high as $7.18. Salient Midstream & MLP Fund shares last traded at $6.97, with a volume of 119,803 shares traded.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.99 and its 200-day moving average is $6.52.

Get Salient Midstream & MLP Fund alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th will be given a $0.087 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. This is a positive change from Salient Midstream & MLP Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.02%.

In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 19,606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.35 per share, for a total transaction of $124,498.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders purchased 668,789 shares of company stock valued at $4,455,378 over the last quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Saba Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Salient Midstream & MLP Fund by 100.5% in the fourth quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,737,129 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $18,448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372,122 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Salient Midstream & MLP Fund by 9.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 340,194 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,160,000 after acquiring an additional 29,540 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Salient Midstream & MLP Fund by 18.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 294,116 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,753,000 after acquiring an additional 45,449 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Salient Midstream & MLP Fund by 48.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 199,351 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after acquiring an additional 65,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd raised its stake in shares of Salient Midstream & MLP Fund by 108.9% during the third quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd now owns 181,458 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after acquiring an additional 94,590 shares during the last quarter.

About Salient Midstream & MLP Fund (NYSE:SMM)

Salient Midstream & MLP Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Salient Capital Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector, including transporting, storing, gathering, processing, distributing, marketing and/or delivering natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil or refined products or coal.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Salient Midstream & MLP Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salient Midstream & MLP Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.