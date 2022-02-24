Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Salisbury Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, January 29th.

Shares of Salisbury Bancorp stock opened at $56.92 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $54.29 and a 200 day moving average of $52.52. Salisbury Bancorp has a 12 month low of $40.10 and a 12 month high of $59.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.12. Salisbury Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 29.31%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Salisbury Bancorp will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Todd J. Rubino sold 1,000 shares of Salisbury Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.50, for a total value of $56,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.88% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Salisbury Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Maltese Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Salisbury Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $254,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Salisbury Bancorp by 12.4% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 29,876 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,519,000 after purchasing an additional 3,297 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Salisbury Bancorp by 5.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 41,811 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invenomic Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Salisbury Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.08% of the company’s stock.

Salisbury Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, consumer financing, retail banking, and trust and wealth advisory services. Its products include checking accounts, savings and mortgage market accounts, mortgage loans, health savings account, and retirement account.

