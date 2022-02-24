Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $5.15

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $5.15 and last traded at $5.30, with a volume of 2047 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.38.

SGMO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wedbush reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sangamo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Sangamo Therapeutics from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.58.

Get Sangamo Therapeutics alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $791.02 million, a PE ratio of -4.24 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.56 and its 200 day moving average is $8.28.

In other news, major shareholder Biogen Inc. sold 28,884 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.60, for a total value of $248,402.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 186,509 shares of company stock worth $1,594,773. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 15.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,290,265 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $101,725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506,297 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 553.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,303,854 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,779,000 after buying an additional 1,104,235 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 3,023.6% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 943,816 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,138,000 after buying an additional 913,600 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 96.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,252,992 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,678,000 after acquiring an additional 615,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $520,000. Institutional investors own 51.99% of the company’s stock.

About Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO)

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of zinc finger proteins. It focuses on three therapeutic areas: inherited metabolic diseases, central nervous system, and diseases and immunology, which comprises inflammatory and autoimmune diseases.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sangamo Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sangamo Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.