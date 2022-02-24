Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $119.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.63 million. Sapiens International had a net margin of 9.43% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 EPS.

Shares of Sapiens International stock traded up $0.29 on Thursday, reaching $25.64. 5,024 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 71,687. Sapiens International has a 52 week low of $24.30 and a 52 week high of $38.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.01. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.04 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Get Sapiens International alerts:

Several research firms have commented on SPNS. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Sapiens International from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Sapiens International from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Sapiens International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.80.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPNS. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Sapiens International by 40.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,256 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 3,521 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Sapiens International by 1,199.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 180,385 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,738,000 after acquiring an additional 166,505 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Sapiens International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $226,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Sapiens International by 481.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,444 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 5,335 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Sapiens International by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 78,504 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,260,000 after buying an additional 9,130 shares during the period. 24.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sapiens International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sapiens International Corp. NV provides software solutions for the insurance industry. It offers core, end-to-end solutions to the global general insurance, property and casualty, life, pension and annuities, reinsurance and retirement markets, as well as business decision management software. The company was founded by Joseph Bolless and Ron Zuckerman in 1982 and is headquartered in Holon, Israel.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sapiens International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sapiens International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.