SBI (OTCMKTS:SBHGF) Stock Price Down 1.7%

SBI Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SBHGF – Get Rating) shares dropped 1.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $25.59 and last traded at $25.59. Approximately 20 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 458 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.04.
The company has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a PE ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.79.
About SBI (OTCMKTS:SBHGF)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SBI (SBHGF)
- Oil Stocks to Watch as Russia-Ukraine Conflict Escalates
- What A Russian Invasion Of Ukraine Means For The Market
- The Wayfair Bull Market Is Way Over
- The Institutions Take A Big Drink Of Keurig Dr. Pepper
- The TJX Companies, This Is What A Buying Opportunity Looks Like
Receive News & Ratings for SBI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.