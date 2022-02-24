Scatec ASA (OTCMKTS:STECF) Coverage Initiated at Barclays

Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Scatec ASA (OTCMKTS:STECF – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating on the stock.

Separately, Fearnley Fonds raised shares of Scatec ASA from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:STECF opened at $9.74 on Wednesday. Scatec ASA has a fifty-two week low of $9.74 and a fifty-two week high of $20.16. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.98.

Scatec ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a renewable power producer worldwide. The company operates through Power Production; Services; and Development and Construction segments. It develops, builds, owns, and operates solar, wind, and hydro power plants and storage solutions. The company is also involved in engineering, procurement, construction management, operation and maintenance, and asset management of power plants.

