Schibsted ASA (OTCMKTS:SBSNF) Given New 400.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Schibsted ASA (OTCMKTS:SBSNF – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from 450.00 to 400.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on SBSNF. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Schibsted ASA in a report on Thursday, January 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Schibsted ASA in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised Schibsted ASA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Schibsted ASA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $400.00.

SBSNF stock opened at $29.40 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.60. Schibsted ASA has a fifty-two week low of $29.40 and a fifty-two week high of $42.60.

Schibsted ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company. The company operates through Nordic Marketplaces, News Media, Financial Services, and Growth segments. It operates online marketplaces, as well as offers online classifieds services that provide technology-based services to connect buyers and sellers; and publishes printed and online newspapers, and subscription-based newspapers.

