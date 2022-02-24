Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Rating) by 44.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 527,170 shares of the company’s stock after selling 423,534 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned about 0.15% of Mattel worth $9,785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in Mattel during the third quarter worth about $338,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Mattel by 10.9% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 85,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,579,000 after purchasing an additional 8,344 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its position in Mattel by 4.5% during the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 43,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its position in Mattel by 54.8% during the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 3,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Mattel by 8.6% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 349,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,486,000 after purchasing an additional 27,789 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mattel stock opened at $23.92 on Thursday. Mattel, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.94 and a 1 year high of $25.71. The firm has a market cap of $8.38 billion, a PE ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.36.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.23. Mattel had a net margin of 16.81% and a return on equity of 47.84%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mattel, Inc. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Mattel news, EVP Zanatta Roberto Jacobo Isaias sold 51,761 shares of Mattel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $1,268,144.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard Todd Bradley sold 9,000 shares of Mattel stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.54, for a total transaction of $220,860.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

MAT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Mattel from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mattel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Mattel from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.35.

Mattel, Inc is a global children’s entertainment company that specializes in the design and production of toys and consumer products. The company engages consumers through its portfolio of iconic franchises, including Barbie, Hot Wheels, American Girl, Fisher-Price, Thomas & Friends, UNO and MEGA. It operates through the following segments: North America, International and American Girl.

