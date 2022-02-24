Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) by 28.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 107,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 42,334 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned about 0.13% of Life Storage worth $12,296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Life Storage during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Life Storage during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Life Storage during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Life Storage by 59.5% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Life Storage by 10.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. 91.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Life Storage alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on LSI. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Life Storage from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Life Storage from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Life Storage in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Life Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Life Storage in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $186.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Life Storage presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $143.90.

Shares of NYSE:LSI opened at $126.01 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $10.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.53, a PEG ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Life Storage, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.28 and a 1 year high of $154.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $138.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $131.02.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is an increase from Life Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 141.34%.

In related news, CFO Andrew J. Gregoire sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.66, for a total transaction of $1,009,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph Saffire sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.39, for a total value of $585,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,500 shares of company stock worth $3,668,060. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Life Storage Profile (Get Rating)

Life Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of self-storage properties. It offers commercial, vehicle, and wine storage services. The company was founded by Robert J. Attea, David L. Rogers, Kenneth F. Myszka, and Charles E. Lannon in 1982 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Life Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Life Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.