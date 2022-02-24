Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Grows Stake in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 59,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,032 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of LPL Financial worth $9,368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LPLA. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 410,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,423,000 after acquiring an additional 9,045 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of LPL Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,538,000. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $711,000 after acquiring an additional 1,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in LPL Financial by 38.6% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $602,000 after buying an additional 1,244 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.74% of the company’s stock.

LPLA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on LPL Financial from $253.00 to $246.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Bank of America assumed coverage on LPL Financial in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $184.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on LPL Financial from $243.00 to $258.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on LPL Financial from $195.00 to $193.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on LPL Financial in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $191.63.

LPLA opened at $179.03 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $171.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $163.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.04. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $127.03 and a 12 month high of $196.29.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.07. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 37.38% and a net margin of 5.96%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 9.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.76%.

In related news, Director Edward Fandrey sold 1,784 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.56, for a total transaction of $282,871.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michelle Oroschakoff sold 15,217 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.59, for a total value of $2,824,123.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 139,640 shares of company stock valued at $24,991,281 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

LPL Financial Holdings, Inc serves independent financial advisors and financial institutions, providing them with the technology, research, clearing and compliance services, and practice management programs they need to create and grow their practices. It provides objective financial guidance to millions of American families seeking wealth management, retirement planning, financial planning and asset management solutions.

