Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Invests $13.26 Million in Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,515,061 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $13,257,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned about 1.48% of Harmonic as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ARS Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Harmonic in the 3rd quarter valued at about $88,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Harmonic in the 2nd quarter valued at about $97,000. Atom Investors LP acquired a new position in shares of Harmonic in the 2nd quarter valued at about $120,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Harmonic by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,743 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 3,201 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Harmonic by 66,253.8% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 17,252 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 17,226 shares during the period. 97.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HLIT. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Harmonic from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Harmonic from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Northland Securities raised shares of Harmonic to a “top pick” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Harmonic from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Harmonic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.50.

NASDAQ HLIT opened at $8.81 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.53. Harmonic Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.69 and a 12 month high of $12.22. The company has a market cap of $903.62 million, a P/E ratio of 80.09, a P/E/G ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 0.83.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 30th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. Harmonic had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 4.99%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Harmonic Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

Harmonic, Inc engages in the development and sale of video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services. It operates through the Video and Cable Access segments. The Video segment sells video processing and production and playout services to cable operators, satellite and telecommunications pay-TV service providers, and broadcast and media companies.

