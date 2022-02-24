Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Purchases 102,900 Shares of PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM – Get Rating) by 99.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 206,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 102,900 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.24% of PNM Resources worth $10,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of PNM Resources by 1.3% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 16,963 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $839,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in PNM Resources by 17.1% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,447 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in PNM Resources by 0.3% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 180,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,916,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in PNM Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in PNM Resources by 12.2% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. 84.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PNM opened at $44.35 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. PNM Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.84 and a 12 month high of $50.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.58. The firm has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.71, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.50.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. PNM Resources had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 11.36%. Equities research analysts forecast that PNM Resources, Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be paid a $0.347 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. This is a positive change from PNM Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. PNM Resources’s payout ratio is currently 61.78%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PNM shares. Barclays reduced their price target on PNM Resources from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho lifted their price target on PNM Resources from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised PNM Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.33.

PNM Resources, Inc operates as an investor-owned holding company, which provides electricity and electric services in New Mexico and Texas. It operates through the following segments: Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM), Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP), and Corporate and Other. The PNM segment includes the retail electric utility operations of the company.

