Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Guild Holdings (NYSE:GHLD)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Guild Holdings (NYSE:GHLD – Get Rating) by 67.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 826,643 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 333,505 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned about 1.36% of Guild worth $11,375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Guild during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Zimmer Partners LP grew its stake in Guild by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 373,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,731,000 after acquiring an additional 18,755 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Guild by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 43,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the period. Algebris UK Ltd purchased a new stake in Guild in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,027,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Guild in the 1st quarter worth approximately $138,000. 9.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on GHLD. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Guild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Guild from $16.50 to $15.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th.

Shares of NYSE GHLD opened at $12.36 on Thursday. Guild Holdings has a 52-week low of $10.73 and a 52-week high of $17.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.40 and a 200-day moving average of $14.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $754.66 million, a PE ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.24.

Guild Holdings Company, a mortgage company, originates, sells, and services residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company operates approximately 200 branches with licenses in 48 states. It originates residential mortgages through retail and correspondent channels. The company was founded in 1960 and is based in San Diego, California.

