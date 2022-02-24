Schroders (LON:SDRC) Sets New 12-Month Low at $1,955.17

Schroders plc (LON:SDRC – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1,955.17 ($26.59) and last traded at GBX 1,973.44 ($26.84), with a volume of 670 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,980 ($26.93).
The company has a current ratio of 5.84, a quick ratio of 5.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.31. The stock has a market capitalization of £5.42 billion and a PE ratio of 9.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2,198.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 2,396.98.
About Schroders (LON:SDRC)
Recommended Stories
- 3 Ecommerce Stocks to Consider for Long-Term Buys
- Why Not Consider Preferred Stocks? Check Out These 3 Stock ETFs Right Now
- Time to Scoop Up Chewy Stock
- Analysts And Institutions Are Comfortable With Tempur Sealy
- 3 More Tech Stocks to Target During Market Weakness
Receive News & Ratings for Schroders Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schroders and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.