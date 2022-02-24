Schroders (LON:SDRC) Sets New 12-Month Low at $1,955.17

Schroders plc (LON:SDRC – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1,955.17 ($26.59) and last traded at GBX 1,973.44 ($26.84), with a volume of 670 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,980 ($26.93).

The company has a current ratio of 5.84, a quick ratio of 5.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.31. The stock has a market capitalization of £5.42 billion and a PE ratio of 9.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2,198.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 2,396.98.

About Schroders (LON:SDRC)

Schroders plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides advisory and consultancy services. It provides its services to financial institutions, high net worth clients, large corporate, local authority, charitable entities, individuals, pension plans, government funds, insurance companies, and endowments.

