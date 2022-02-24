Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Shares Sold by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management lowered its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 952,443 shares of the company’s stock after selling 109,327 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF comprises about 1.3% of Brookstone Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Brookstone Capital Management owned 0.74% of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF worth $74,967,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 43.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 16,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC now owns 5,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 5,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHM traded down $0.51 on Thursday, reaching $71.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 506,221. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $69.38 and a twelve month high of $83.73. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $76.66.

