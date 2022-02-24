Schweitzer-Mauduit International (NYSE:SWM) Releases Earnings Results

Schweitzer-Mauduit International (NYSE:SWM – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Schweitzer-Mauduit International had a return on equity of 17.18% and a net margin of 3.83%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. Schweitzer-Mauduit International updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.500-$3.950 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:SWM traded up $0.65 during trading on Thursday, hitting $29.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 279,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,015. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.47. Schweitzer-Mauduit International has a fifty-two week low of $27.91 and a fifty-two week high of $50.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.24. The company has a market capitalization of $919.52 million, a PE ratio of 18.22 and a beta of 1.11.

Get Schweitzer-Mauduit International alerts:

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWM. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,997,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,424,000 after buying an additional 142,905 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,396,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,759,000 after buying an additional 83,922 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 2,853.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 260,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,804,000 after buying an additional 252,160 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 45.4% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 230,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,906,000 after buying an additional 72,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 39.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 154,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,224,000 after buying an additional 43,382 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.04% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Schweitzer-Mauduit International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th.

About Schweitzer-Mauduit International (Get Rating)

Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc engages in the provision of performance materials, including papers, nets and films. It operates through the Engineered Papers and Advanced Materials and Structures segments. The Engineered Papers segment manufactures lightweight specialty papers used in manufacturing banded papers used in the production of lower ignition propensity, cigarettes, and premium specialized papers such as low volume specialized commercial and industrial commodity paper grades.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Schweitzer-Mauduit International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schweitzer-Mauduit International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.