SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Acquires 2,975 Shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) by 42.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,993 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,975 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Plug Power were worth $255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Quadrant L P CA raised its position in Plug Power by 14.3% during the third quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 2,400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 2.5% in the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 13,443 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Plug Power by 49.3% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,039 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of Plug Power by 0.5% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 72,247 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,846,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Plug Power by 24.7% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,822 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. 49.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PLUG. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Plug Power from $38.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Plug Power from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Plug Power from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $56.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Plug Power from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.31.

NASDAQ PLUG opened at $19.81 on Thursday. Plug Power Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.51 and a 12 month high of $53.10. The stock has a market cap of $11.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.30 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.09. The company has a current ratio of 17.74, a quick ratio of 16.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

