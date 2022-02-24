SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,956 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,478 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF were worth $348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HNDL. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF by 44.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 792,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,753,000 after buying an additional 241,895 shares during the last quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF by 52.0% in the 3rd quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 352,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,781,000 after buying an additional 120,485 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF by 39.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 253,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,329,000 after buying an additional 72,083 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its position in shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF by 111.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 108,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,704,000 after acquiring an additional 57,129 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF by 61.0% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 109,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,734,000 after acquiring an additional 41,537 shares during the period.

Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF stock opened at $23.26 on Thursday. Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF has a twelve month low of $23.21 and a twelve month high of $26.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.95.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a $0.144 dividend. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th.

