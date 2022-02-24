SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Makes New $291,000 Investment in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 25,730 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NUV. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 8.1% during the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 13,368 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 188,111 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. increased its stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 9,323 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 280,755 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $3,178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 197,571 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NUV opened at $9.64 on Thursday. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.63 and a fifty-two week high of $11.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.08.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.028 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-end diversified management investment fund. Its objective is current income exempt from federal income taxes and its secondary objective is the enhancement of portfolio value through selection of tax-exempt bonds and municipal market sectors. The company was founded on April 8, 1987 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

