SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Raises Position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,466 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 359 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nucor in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in Nucor by 761.1% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 31,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 27,400 shares during the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Nucor in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Nucor in the third quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Nucor in the second quarter worth about $47,000. 75.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NUE opened at $117.98 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $33.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.42. Nucor Co. has a 1-year low of $59.46 and a 1-year high of $128.81. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $7.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.83 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.45 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 18.71% and a return on equity of 51.41%. The company’s revenue was up 97.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 15.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Nucor declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, December 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to buy up to 13% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Nucor’s payout ratio is currently 8.55%.

In related news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.62, for a total transaction of $924,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

NUE has been the subject of several research reports. Wolfe Research cut shares of Nucor from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Citigroup cut shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Nucor from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Nucor from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.08.

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment consists of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars, structural and plate, steel trading businesses, rebar distribution businesses, and Nucor’s equity method investments.

