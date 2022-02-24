Seaport Res Ptn Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn reduced their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of PPL in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst A. Storozynski now expects that the utilities provider will post earnings of $1.68 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.73. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for PPL’s FY2024 earnings at $1.78 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.85 EPS.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. PPL had a negative net margin of 21.26% and a positive return on equity of 8.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of PPL from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of PPL from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of PPL from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PPL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 24th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on PPL from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.10.

Shares of PPL stock opened at $26.10 on Wednesday. PPL has a 1 year low of $25.73 and a 1 year high of $30.72. The firm has a market cap of $20.09 billion, a PE ratio of -15.26 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.04.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PPL by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,561,072 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,940,706,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194,864 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PPL by 18.4% in the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 22,942,047 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $639,624,000 after buying an additional 3,569,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PPL by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,041,243 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $421,814,000 after purchasing an additional 186,364 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in PPL by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,108,840 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $363,991,000 after buying an additional 824,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in PPL by 14.7% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,238,192 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $285,441,000 after buying an additional 1,310,688 shares during the last quarter. 63.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, COO Gregory N. Dudkin sold 5,432 shares of PPL stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.29, for a total transaction of $159,103.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Vincent Sorgi sold 29,624 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.55, for a total transaction of $875,389.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -97.08%.

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. The U.K. Regulated segment includes regulated electricity distribution operations of Western Power Distribution.

