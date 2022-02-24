SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.60 EPS

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.60, MarketWatch Earnings reports. SeaWorld Entertainment had a net margin of 10.84% and a negative return on equity of 284.45%. The firm had revenue of $370.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.95 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.58) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 140.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE SEAS traded up $2.89 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $70.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,359,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,082,593. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $64.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.31. SeaWorld Entertainment has a one year low of $41.94 and a one year high of $72.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.06 and a beta of 2.29.

In other news, insider Sharon P. Nadeau sold 9,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.90, for a total value of $571,584.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SEAS. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $285,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 2,176 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 33,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,190,000 after buying an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 51,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,363,000 after buying an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 52,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,379,000 after buying an additional 7,398 shares in the last quarter.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SEAS. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $77.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SeaWorld Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.89.

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of theme parks. It operates through the following brands: SeaWorld, Busch Gardens, Aquatica, Discovery Cove, Sesame Place, and Sea Rescue. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

