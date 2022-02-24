Secret One Day Trading Volume Hits $33.78 Million (SCRT)

Secret (CURRENCY:SCRT) traded 16.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 24th. In the last seven days, Secret has traded down 29.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Secret coin can currently be bought for approximately $4.55 or 0.00012569 BTC on popular exchanges. Secret has a total market capitalization of $742.82 million and approximately $33.78 million worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $84.73 or 0.00234121 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00004043 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000794 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.02 or 0.00022150 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001838 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000014 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000157 BTC.

About Secret

SCRT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 26th, 2015. Secret’s total supply is 190,165,060 coins and its circulating supply is 163,295,557 coins. The official message board for Secret is forum.scrt.network . Secret’s official Twitter account is @SecretCoinDevs and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Secret is scrt.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret Network is a blockchain that allows privacy-preserving smart contracts. That means applications built on Secret can utilize encrypted data without revealing it to anyone, even the nodes in the network. Using privacy technologies (such as trusted execution environments), Secret Network allows developers to build new types of powerful, permissionless, privacy-preserving applications – Secret Apps. Secret is the native coin of the Secret Network Enigma (ENG) swapped to SCRT on a 1:1 basis. “

Secret Coin Trading

