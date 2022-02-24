Seeing Machines (LON:SEE) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Seeing Machines (LON:SEE – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a GBX 12 ($0.16) price target on the stock.
Shares of LON:SEE opened at GBX 7.90 ($0.11) on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 9.59 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 10.17. The company has a market capitalization of £328.07 million and a PE ratio of -15.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59, a quick ratio of 4.53 and a current ratio of 4.91. Seeing Machines has a 52-week low of GBX 7.64 ($0.10) and a 52-week high of GBX 12.34 ($0.17).
Seeing Machines Company Profile (Get Rating)
