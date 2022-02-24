Seeing Machines (LON:SEE) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Seeing Machines (LON:SEE – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a GBX 12 ($0.16) price target on the stock.

Shares of LON:SEE opened at GBX 7.90 ($0.11) on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 9.59 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 10.17. The company has a market capitalization of £328.07 million and a PE ratio of -15.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59, a quick ratio of 4.53 and a current ratio of 4.91. Seeing Machines has a 52-week low of GBX 7.64 ($0.10) and a 52-week high of GBX 12.34 ($0.17).

Seeing Machines Company Profile (Get Rating)

Seeing Machines Limited provides driver monitoring technologies in Australia, North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, OEM and Aftermarket. The company offers operator monitoring and intervention sensing technologies and services for the automotive, mining, transport, and aviation industries.

