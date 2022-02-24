Seer (NASDAQ:SEER) Trading 9.5% Higher

Seer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEER – Get Rating) traded up 9.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $13.21 and last traded at $13.02. 24,071 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 424,565 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.89.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Seer from $46.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Seer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.63. The firm has a market cap of $838.61 million and a PE ratio of -9.85.

In related news, CFO David R. Horn sold 2,944 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.40, for a total transaction of $51,225.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO David R. Horn sold 26,273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.26, for a total value of $532,290.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 49,217 shares of company stock valued at $1,045,517 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 28.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SEER. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Seer by 1,462.9% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 3,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,838 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Seer by 87.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 2,292 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Seer by 103,840.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 5,192 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Seer by 249.0% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 3,732 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

Seer Company Profile (NASDAQ:SEER)

Seer, Inc, a life sciences company, engages in developing and commercializing products for researchers to unlock biological information. The company develops Proteograph Product Suite, an integrated solution that comprises consumables, an automation instrumentation, and software that provides workflow to make proteomic profiling, and the analysis of the samples needed to characterize the nature of the proteome.

