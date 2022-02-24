Seiko Epson (OTCMKTS:SEKEY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $7.37

Seiko Epson Co. (OTCMKTS:SEKEY – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $7.37 and last traded at $7.54, with a volume of 144472 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.57.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Seiko Epson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st.
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 1.07.
Seiko Epson Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SEKEY)
Seiko Epson Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of information equipment. It operates through the following business segments: Printing Solutions, Visual Communications, and Wearable & Industrial Products. The Printing Solutions segment offers Inkjet printers, serial impact dot matrix printers, page printers, color image scanners, large-format inkjet printers, industrial inkjet printing systems, printers for use in POS systems, label printers and related consumables, office papermaking systems, personal computers and others.
