Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The health services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Select Medical had a net margin of 7.04% and a return on equity of 31.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. Select Medical updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.
Shares of Select Medical stock traded up $0.63 on Thursday, hitting $23.49. The company had a trading volume of 692,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 827,591. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.29. Select Medical has a twelve month low of $21.48 and a twelve month high of $43.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.72 and a 200-day moving average of $30.66.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SEM. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Select Medical by 410.6% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 787,154 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $23,142,000 after purchasing an additional 632,984 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Select Medical by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,812,920 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $523,699,000 after purchasing an additional 572,305 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Select Medical by 52.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 206,732 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $6,079,000 after purchasing an additional 71,384 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Select Medical by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 317,151 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $9,324,000 after acquiring an additional 8,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Select Medical by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 241,936 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $7,113,000 after acquiring an additional 7,356 shares in the last quarter. 76.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Select Medical Company Profile
Select Medical Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of medical rehabilitation services. It operates through the following segments: Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, Rehabilitation Hospital, Outpatient Rehabilitation and Concentra. The Critical Illness Recovery Hospital segment serves patients with debilitating injuries and rehabilitation needs that cannot be adequately cared in a medically intensive environment, such as a skilled nursing facility.
