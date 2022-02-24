Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The health services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Select Medical had a net margin of 7.04% and a return on equity of 31.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. Select Medical updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of Select Medical stock traded up $0.63 on Thursday, hitting $23.49. The company had a trading volume of 692,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 827,591. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.29. Select Medical has a twelve month low of $21.48 and a twelve month high of $43.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.72 and a 200-day moving average of $30.66.

Get Select Medical alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SEM. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Select Medical by 410.6% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 787,154 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $23,142,000 after purchasing an additional 632,984 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Select Medical by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,812,920 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $523,699,000 after purchasing an additional 572,305 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Select Medical by 52.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 206,732 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $6,079,000 after purchasing an additional 71,384 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Select Medical by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 317,151 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $9,324,000 after acquiring an additional 8,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Select Medical by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 241,936 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $7,113,000 after acquiring an additional 7,356 shares in the last quarter. 76.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SEM shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Select Medical from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Select Medical from $48.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Select Medical from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Select Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Select Medical currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.50.

Select Medical Company Profile (Get Rating)

Select Medical Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of medical rehabilitation services. It operates through the following segments: Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, Rehabilitation Hospital, Outpatient Rehabilitation and Concentra. The Critical Illness Recovery Hospital segment serves patients with debilitating injuries and rehabilitation needs that cannot be adequately cared in a medically intensive environment, such as a skilled nursing facility.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Select Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Select Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.