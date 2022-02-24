Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Shares Sold by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC cut its position in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,188,256 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,273 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $150,319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,107,579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,591,212,000 after purchasing an additional 669,256 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,892,077 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,401,849,000 after purchasing an additional 973,779 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,552,879 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,081,940,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904,484 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,658,061 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $842,245,000 after purchasing an additional 180,363 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,995,023 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $629,967,000 after purchasing an additional 230,741 shares during the period. 84.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
In related news, CAO Karen L. Sedgwick sold 908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.08, for a total value of $122,652.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 2,829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $367,770.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
SRE opened at $133.64 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $130.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.68. Sempra Energy has a 12 month low of $114.66 and a 12 month high of $144.93.
About Sempra Energy (Get Rating)
Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.
