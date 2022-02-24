SEMrush (NASDAQ:SEMR) Trading Down 9.1%

SEMrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR – Get Rating)’s share price was down 9.1% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $12.25 and last traded at $12.33. Approximately 24,102 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 310,820 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.57.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SEMR shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of SEMrush from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of SEMrush from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of SEMrush from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SEMrush from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of SEMrush in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.56.

Get SEMrush alerts:

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.66.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of SEMrush in the third quarter worth about $57,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SEMrush in the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of SEMrush by 48.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,149 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of SEMrush in the fourth quarter worth about $230,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of SEMrush in the second quarter worth about $267,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.69% of the company’s stock.

About SEMrush (NASDAQ:SEMR)

SEMrush Holdings, Inc develops online visibility management software as a service (SaaS) platform. It helps businesses to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media, and competitive research campaigns. The company offers insights and solutions to build, manage, and measure campaigns across various marketing channels.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SEMrush Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEMrush and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.