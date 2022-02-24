SentinelOne (NYSE:S) Lifted to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Rating) to a sell rating in a report released on Monday.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of SentinelOne in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set a buy rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of SentinelOne in a research note on Friday, February 18th. They set a buy rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $77.00 to $63.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of SentinelOne in a research note on Monday, January 31st. They issued an outperform rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $62.25.

S stock opened at $34.09 on Monday. SentinelOne has a 1 year low of $34.03 and a 1 year high of $78.53. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.08.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $56.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.58 million. SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 140.35% and a negative return on equity of 33.26%. SentinelOne’s revenue for the quarter was up 128.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that SentinelOne will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 105,785 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.66, for a total transaction of $5,147,498.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Nicholas Warner sold 62,166 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.49, for a total value of $2,827,931.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 464,560 shares of company stock worth $21,825,629 in the last three months.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in SentinelOne during the fourth quarter worth $309,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in SentinelOne by 57.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 227,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,509,000 after purchasing an additional 83,012 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 397.6% during the fourth quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 49,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,512,000 after acquiring an additional 39,756 shares during the last quarter. Data Collective II GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SentinelOne during the fourth quarter valued at $50,788,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 129.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 208,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,537,000 after acquiring an additional 117,581 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.17% of the company’s stock.

SentinelOne’s cybersecurity solutions encompass AI-powered prevention, detection, response and hunting across endpoints, containers, cloud workloads, and IoT devices in a single autonomous XDR platform.

