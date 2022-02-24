SG Fleet Group Limited (SGF) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 22nd

SG Fleet Group Limited (ASX:SGF – Get Rating) announced a interim dividend on Tuesday, February 22nd, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be given a dividend of 0.0832 per share on Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 22nd. This is a boost from SG Fleet Group’s previous interim dividend of $0.07.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.35, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.71.
SG Fleet Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
