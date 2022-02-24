Shane R. Tackett Sells 2,000 Shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) Stock

Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) CFO Shane R. Tackett sold 2,000 shares of Alaska Air Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.84, for a total transaction of $117,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE ALK opened at $55.82 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a PE ratio of 14.81 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.26 and a 1 year high of $74.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $54.61 and its 200-day moving average is $55.38.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The transportation company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 7.74% and a negative return on equity of 7.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 135.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($2.55) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $68.00 to $61.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Alaska Air Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.00.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 266.7% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 506 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 47.0% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 697 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 5,716.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 698 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 36.9% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 927 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 154.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 975 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.16% of the company’s stock.

Alaska Air Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Mainline, Regional and Horizon. The Mainline segment includes Alaska’s Boeing or Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the U.S., and in parts of Canada, Mexico, and Costa Rica.

