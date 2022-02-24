ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $216.00.

SWAV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on ShockWave Medical from $258.00 to $198.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of ShockWave Medical from $272.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of ShockWave Medical from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of ShockWave Medical from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $235.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ShockWave Medical from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $203.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

SWAV traded up $17.38 during trading on Thursday, hitting $170.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 482,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 488,142. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $161.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $189.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 6.36 and a quick ratio of 5.40. The stock has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a PE ratio of -155.12 and a beta of 1.27. ShockWave Medical has a twelve month low of $91.46 and a twelve month high of $249.73.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.27. ShockWave Medical had a negative return on equity of 17.68% and a negative net margin of 21.60%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.46) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that ShockWave Medical will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Frank T. Watkins sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.25, for a total value of $3,525,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.73, for a total transaction of $690,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 50,438 shares of company stock worth $8,275,901. Company insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in ShockWave Medical by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,716,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,441,000 after acquiring an additional 142,368 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in ShockWave Medical by 116.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,310,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,897,000 after acquiring an additional 704,446 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in ShockWave Medical during the fourth quarter worth about $168,314,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in ShockWave Medical by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 701,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,076,000 after acquiring an additional 13,712 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in ShockWave Medical by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 689,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,987,000 after acquiring an additional 88,622 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

Shockwave Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company, which focuses on developing and commercializing products intended to transform the way calcified cardiovascular disease is treated. The firm offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters or treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

