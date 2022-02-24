Shore Capital Reaffirms Buy Rating for Howden Joinery Group (LON:HWDN)

Howden Joinery Group (LON:HWDN – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Digital Look reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Howden Joinery Group to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from GBX 1,080 ($14.69) to GBX 940 ($12.78) in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Liberum Capital upgraded shares of Howden Joinery Group to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from GBX 950 ($12.92) to GBX 1,050 ($14.28) in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,095 ($14.89) target price on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,065 ($14.48) target price on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 951.50 ($12.94).

LON:HWDN opened at GBX 750.80 ($10.21) on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 834.84 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 889.51. Howden Joinery Group has a 1-year low of GBX 687 ($9.34) and a 1-year high of GBX 985.80 ($13.41). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.88, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of £4.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.29.

Howden Joinery Group Plc operates as a trade kitchen supplier providing various products across kitchens, joinery, and hardware in the United Kingdom, Isle of Man, France, Belgium, the Netherlands, and Germany. The company offers kitchen cabinets, surfaces, fittings, storages, fitted kitchens, kitchen doors and units, sinks, and taps, as well as appliances; joinery products, such as sliding wardrobe doors, stairs and parts, moldings, joinery doors, skirting boards, and architrave products; appliances, such as dishwashers, fridges and freezers, coffee machines, washing machines, tumble dryers and washing dryers, cookers, hobs, cooker hoods, microwaves, ovens, warming drawers, cooking accessories, and cooker hood accessories.

