Shore Capital Reiterates Buy Rating for HSBC (LON:HSBA)

HSBC (LON:HSBA – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Shore Capital in a report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports.

HSBA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of HSBC in a report on Monday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of HSBC from GBX 460 ($6.26) to GBX 484 ($6.58) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 570 ($7.75) price objective on shares of HSBC in a report on Monday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of HSBC in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of HSBC from GBX 550 ($7.48) to GBX 615 ($8.36) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HSBC has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 538.08 ($7.32).

Get HSBC alerts:

Shares of HSBC stock opened at GBX 547.80 ($7.45) on Tuesday. HSBC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 358.45 ($4.87) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 567.20 ($7.71). The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 505.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 443.12. The company has a market cap of £111.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.49.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services for ultra high net worth individuals; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for HSBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HSBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.