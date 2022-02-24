Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) Given a $18.00 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts

Raymond James set a $18.00 target price on Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR – Get Rating) (TSE:SW) in a research note released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on SWIR. Colliers Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Sierra Wireless in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sierra Wireless from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Sierra Wireless from $21.50 to $24.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Sierra Wireless from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.67.

NASDAQ:SWIR opened at $16.85 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.84. Sierra Wireless has a 52-week low of $13.10 and a 52-week high of $20.94. The stock has a market cap of $636.51 million, a P/E ratio of -8.14 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR – Get Rating ) (TSE:SW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.28. Sierra Wireless had a negative return on equity of 17.47% and a negative net margin of 17.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.33) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Sierra Wireless will post -1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Sierra Wireless during the third quarter worth $1,217,000. Voss Capital LLC raised its holdings in Sierra Wireless by 422.8% during the third quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 1,227,871 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $19,032,000 after purchasing an additional 992,999 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Sierra Wireless by 13.7% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 745,786 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $14,162,000 after purchasing an additional 89,830 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Sierra Wireless during the second quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Trigran Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Sierra Wireless by 3.2% during the third quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 4,990,875 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $77,358,000 after purchasing an additional 156,557 shares during the last quarter. 58.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sierra Wireless, Inc engages in the provision of device-to-cloud and networking solutions. It operates through the following segments: Embedded Broadband and Internet-of-Things Solutions (IoT). The Embedded Broadband segment is comprised of cellular embedded modules that are typically used in non-industrial applications, namely Automobile, Mobile Computing and Enterprise Networking markets.

