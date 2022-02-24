Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) Shares Gap Up Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR – Get Rating) (TSE:SW)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $14.55, but opened at $16.13. Sierra Wireless shares last traded at $17.17, with a volume of 29,330 shares changing hands.

The communications equipment provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.28. Sierra Wireless had a negative net margin of 17.31% and a negative return on equity of 17.47%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.33) earnings per share.

Get Sierra Wireless alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SWIR. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sierra Wireless from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Sierra Wireless from $21.50 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Sierra Wireless from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sierra Wireless from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Raymond James set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Sierra Wireless and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.67.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SWIR. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Sierra Wireless by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,670 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sierra Wireless by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,839 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Sierra Wireless by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 154,367 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,931,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sierra Wireless by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,513 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Sierra Wireless by 65.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,978 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. 58.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a market capitalization of $636.51 million, a P/E ratio of -8.14 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.51.

About Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR)

Sierra Wireless, Inc engages in the provision of device-to-cloud and networking solutions. It operates through the following segments: Embedded Broadband and Internet-of-Things Solutions (IoT). The Embedded Broadband segment is comprised of cellular embedded modules that are typically used in non-industrial applications, namely Automobile, Mobile Computing and Enterprise Networking markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sierra Wireless Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sierra Wireless and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.