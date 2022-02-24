Silver Spruce Resources (CVE:SSE) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.03

Silver Spruce Resources Inc. (CVE:SSE – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 275000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.
The company has a current ratio of 4.94, a quick ratio of 4.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.04. The firm has a market cap of C$6.55 million and a P/E ratio of -2.33.
About Silver Spruce Resources (CVE:SSE)
