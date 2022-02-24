Silvercorp Metals (TSE:SVM) Given a C$6.50 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts

Silvercorp Metals (TSE:SVM – Get Rating) has been assigned a C$6.50 price target by stock analysts at Raymond James in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 36.27% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Echelon Wealth Partners reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$8.10 target price on shares of Silvercorp Metals in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd.

Silvercorp Metals stock traded up C$0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$4.77. 360,163 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 340,040. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$4.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$4.98. Silvercorp Metals has a twelve month low of C$3.95 and a twelve month high of C$8.31. The firm has a market cap of C$844.80 million and a PE ratio of 19.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 4.28 and a current ratio of 4.62.

Silvercorp Metals (TSE:SVM – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.09. The firm had revenue of C$74.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$73.37 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Silvercorp Metals will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

In other Silvercorp Metals news, Senior Officer Yong-Jae Kim sold 7,459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.01, for a total transaction of C$37,369.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at C$150,300. Also, Director Rui Feng sold 20,000 shares of Silvercorp Metals stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.68, for a total transaction of C$93,656.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,733,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$26,846,492.40. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 47,125 shares of company stock valued at $219,839.

Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in China. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc metals. It holds interest in Ying silver-lead- zinc project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China; and GC silver-lead-zinc mine in Guangdong Province, China.

