Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $1.19 EPS

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($1.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($1.19), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Sinclair Broadcast Group had a net margin of 2.30% and a negative return on equity of 16.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.45 EPS.

Shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group stock opened at $25.78 on Thursday. Sinclair Broadcast Group has a 52-week low of $22.44 and a 52-week high of $39.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.55 and a 200 day moving average of $27.77. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 1.44.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SBGI. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 126.7% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 17,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 9,709 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after acquiring an additional 4,111 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 30,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $809,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,090,000. Institutional investors own 56.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SBGI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th.

About Sinclair Broadcast Group

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of local sports and news. It operates through the following segments: Broadcast, Local Sports, and Others. The Broadcast segment consists of television stations which offer programming and operating services, and sales and other non-programming operating services.

