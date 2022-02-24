Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited (NYSE:SHI) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. decreased its stake in Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited (NYSE:SHI – Get Rating) by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 196,386 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 41,800 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical were worth $4,755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical by 41.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,581 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical during the second quarter worth $325,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical by 91.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 20,013 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 9,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical during the 3rd quarter worth $426,000. Institutional investors own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE SHI opened at $22.45 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.94. Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited has a twelve month low of $20.34 and a twelve month high of $27.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells petrochemical products in the People's Republic of China. It operates through five segments: Synthetic Fibers, Resins and Plastics, Intermediate Petrochemicals, Petroleum Products, and Trading of Petrochemical Products.

