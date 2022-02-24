SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) EVP Sells $620,631.06 in Stock

SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Rating) EVP Piyush B. Sevalia sold 3,414 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.79, for a total transaction of $620,631.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

SiTime stock traded up $21.68 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $194.85. 432,825 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 299,517. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 289.61, a P/E/G ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 0.78. SiTime Co. has a 52-week low of $75.81 and a 52-week high of $341.77. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $232.67.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.23. SiTime had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 5.57%. The company had revenue of $75.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. SiTime’s quarterly revenue was up 87.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that SiTime Co. will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SITM. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of SiTime by 49.1% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SiTime during the 3rd quarter worth $63,000. Syquant Capital Sas acquired a new position in shares of SiTime during the 4th quarter worth $73,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SiTime during the 3rd quarter worth $77,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in shares of SiTime during the 3rd quarter worth $93,000. 62.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of SiTime from $180.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of SiTime from $330.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of SiTime from $245.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SiTime from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of SiTime from $225.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $301.83.

SiTime Corporation provides silicon timing systems in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. It provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. The company's solutions are used in various markets, including enterprise and telecommunications infrastructure, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, and aerospace and defense.

