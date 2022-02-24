SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT) PT Lowered to $15.00

SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $25.00 to $15.00 in a report issued on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 57.56% from the company’s previous close.

SKYT has been the topic of several other reports. Cowen dropped their price objective on SkyWater Technology from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of SkyWater Technology from $25.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SkyWater Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SkyWater Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.25.

Shares of SKYT stock traded down $0.17 on Thursday, hitting $9.52. The stock had a trading volume of 1,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,055. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.28. SkyWater Technology has a 52-week low of $8.81 and a 52-week high of $36.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.13. SkyWater Technology had a negative net margin of 21.91% and a negative return on equity of 93.99%. Equities research analysts predict that SkyWater Technology will post -1.18 EPS for the current year.

In other SkyWater Technology news, CFO Steve Manko sold 73,292 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.09, for a total transaction of $1,325,852.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Cmi Oxbow Partners, Llc sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.42, for a total transaction of $3,084,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 307,660 shares of company stock worth $4,938,432.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of SkyWater Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $12,871,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in SkyWater Technology in the fourth quarter worth $6,968,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in SkyWater Technology in the second quarter valued at $10,529,000. Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SkyWater Technology by 145.4% during the third quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 600,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,328,000 after acquiring an additional 355,656 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its position in shares of SkyWater Technology by 138.5% during the third quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 607,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,514,000 after acquiring an additional 352,544 shares during the last quarter. 17.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SkyWater Technology, Inc manufactures integrated circuits. The company provides technology services for various microelectronics comprising integrated circuits (ICs); and related micro- and nanotechnology applications. It serves customers developing and manufacturing ICs in various markets, including aerospace and defense, automotive, computing and cloud, consumer, industrial, and medical.

