Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) Sets New 12-Month Low at $128.44

Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $128.44 and last traded at $130.76, with a volume of 5521 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $133.38.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SWKS. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $198.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $195.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Summit Insights downgraded Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $185.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $218.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Skyworks Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.70.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $146.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $160.91. The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $21.52 billion, a PE ratio of 14.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.11.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.39. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 29.33% and a return on equity of 32.70%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 10.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is 24.97%.

In related news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.35, for a total value of $228,525.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Liam Griffin sold 10,000 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.54, for a total transaction of $1,515,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 61,500 shares of company stock valued at $9,308,825 in the last ninety days. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the third quarter worth $25,000. Carroll Investors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 108.7% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 192 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.65% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

