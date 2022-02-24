Slate Grocery REIT to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (TSE:SGR.UN)

Slate Grocery REIT (TSE:SGR.UN – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, February 25th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.072 per share on Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th.

Shares of SGR.UN traded down C$0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$15.47. 181,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 245,591. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$14.76 and a 200 day moving average price of C$13.85. The company has a market cap of C$732.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.56. Slate Grocery REIT has a 1 year low of C$11.57 and a 1 year high of C$15.56.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SGR.UN shares. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$11.75 price target on shares of Slate Grocery REIT in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Slate Grocery REIT from C$10.75 to C$11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th.

Slate Grocery REIT is an owner and operator of U.S. grocery-anchored real estate. The REIT owns and operates approximately U.S. $1.3 billion of critical real estate infrastructure across major U.S. metro markets that communities rely upon for their everyday needs. The REIT's resilient grocery-anchored portfolio and strong credit tenants provide unitholders with durable cash flows and the potential for capital appreciation over the longer term.

