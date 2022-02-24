SLM Solutions Group (ETR:AM3D) Trading Up 2%

SLM Solutions Group AG (ETR:AM3D – Get Rating) was up 2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as €13.72 ($15.59) and last traded at €13.50 ($15.34). Approximately 46,571 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 4% from the average daily volume of 48,489 shares. The stock had previously closed at €13.24 ($15.05).

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AM3D shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €30.00 ($34.09) target price on SLM Solutions Group in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €22.00 ($25.00) price target on SLM Solutions Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st.

Get SLM Solutions Group alerts:

The company has a market cap of $278.95 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.37. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €15.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of €17.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 277.24.

SLM Solutions Group AG provides metal-based additive manufacturing technology solutions in Germany and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Machine Business and After Sales Business. The Machine Business segment engages in the development, production, marketing, and sale of machines and peripheral equipment for selective laser melting.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SLM Solutions Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SLM Solutions Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.