SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Shares Gap Up to $34.25

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $34.25, but opened at $35.57. SM Energy shares last traded at $35.04, with a volume of 12,293 shares.
A number of research firms have issued reports on SM. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 27th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $51.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded SM Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Cowen upgraded SM Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $34.25 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on SM Energy from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.00.
The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.03 and a 200-day moving average of $28.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.13 and a beta of 5.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30.
SM Energy Company Profile (NYSE:SM)
SM Energy Co is an independent energy company, which is engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its operations are located in Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.
