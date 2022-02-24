SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Shares Gap Up to $34.25

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $34.25, but opened at $35.57. SM Energy shares last traded at $35.04, with a volume of 12,293 shares.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SM. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 27th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $51.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded SM Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Cowen upgraded SM Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $34.25 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on SM Energy from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.00.

Get SM Energy alerts:

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.03 and a 200-day moving average of $28.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.13 and a beta of 5.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of SM Energy by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 144,128 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,250,000 after buying an additional 14,764 shares during the period. Wexford Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of SM Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,118,000. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of SM Energy by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 129,427 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,417,000 after buying an additional 19,608 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of SM Energy by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 636,677 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $18,769,000 after buying an additional 50,597 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of SM Energy by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 162,545 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,792,000 after buying an additional 6,129 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.34% of the company’s stock.

SM Energy Company Profile (NYSE:SM)

SM Energy Co is an independent energy company, which is engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its operations are located in Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SM Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SM Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.