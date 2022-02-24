Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Strong-Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on SNN. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Smith & Nephew from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Smith & Nephew presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $51.50.

Get Smith & Nephew alerts:

NYSE SNN opened at $35.16 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.16. Smith & Nephew has a 1 year low of $31.55 and a 1 year high of $44.47.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Smith & Nephew by 640.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,341,034 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $53,788,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160,015 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Smith & Nephew in the third quarter valued at about $2,912,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Smith & Nephew by 2.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 288,638 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,539,000 after acquiring an additional 7,410 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Smith & Nephew by 7.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 73,202 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,180,000 after acquiring an additional 5,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Smith & Nephew by 1.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 40,575 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,763,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. 8.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Smith & Nephew Company Profile (Get Rating)

Smith & Nephew PLC engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of medical devices. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics; Sports Medicine and ENT; and Advanced Wound Management. The Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine and ENT segment consists of the following businesses: knee implants, hip implants, other reconstruction, trauma, sports medicine joint repair, arthroscopic enabling technologies and ENT.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Smith & Nephew Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smith & Nephew and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.