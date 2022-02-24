Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Strong-Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning.
Several other research firms have also issued reports on SNN. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Smith & Nephew from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Smith & Nephew presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $51.50.
NYSE SNN opened at $35.16 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.16. Smith & Nephew has a 1 year low of $31.55 and a 1 year high of $44.47.
Smith & Nephew Company Profile (Get Rating)
Smith & Nephew PLC engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of medical devices. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics; Sports Medicine and ENT; and Advanced Wound Management. The Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine and ENT segment consists of the following businesses: knee implants, hip implants, other reconstruction, trauma, sports medicine joint repair, arthroscopic enabling technologies and ENT.
