SnowGem (XSG) Price Tops $0.0441 on Exchanges

SnowGem (CURRENCY:XSG) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 24th. One SnowGem coin can currently be purchased for $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC on major exchanges including STEX, Mercatox and Graviex. SnowGem has a market cap of $1.36 million and $45,383.00 worth of SnowGem was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, SnowGem has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Safe (SAFE) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.28 or 0.00023882 BTC.

Beam (BEAM) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000768 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000943 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded 44.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57,178.12 or 0.00000007 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1,430.94 or 0.00000000 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $28,628.59 or 0.00000004 BTC.

SnowGem Profile

SnowGem (CRYPTO:XSG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. SnowGem’s total supply is 30,907,160 coins and its circulating supply is 30,830,068 coins. SnowGem’s official Twitter account is @snowgemofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SnowGem is /r/SnowGem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SnowGem’s official website is snowgem.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Snowgem is a Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

Buying and Selling SnowGem

SnowGem can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX, Mercatox and Graviex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SnowGem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SnowGem should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SnowGem using one of the exchanges listed above.

