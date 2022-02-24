Solanium One Day Volume Hits $1.93 Million (SLIM)

Solanium (CURRENCY:SLIM) traded down 8.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 24th. During the last week, Solanium has traded down 13.8% against the dollar. One Solanium coin can now be purchased for $0.99 or 0.00002766 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Solanium has a total market cap of $59.28 million and $1.93 million worth of Solanium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002801 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001813 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.33 or 0.00042922 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,426.01 or 0.06790922 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,692.00 or 0.99909451 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.75 or 0.00044091 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003236 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.51 or 0.00049017 BTC.

About Solanium

Solanium’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 60,000,000 coins. Solanium’s official Twitter account is @solanium_io

